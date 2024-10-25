Cape Cod

12-foot shark spotted off coast of Chatham

Shark activity tends to peak from May to October, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

By Thea DiGiammerino

A team of scientists from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy track a 12-foot shark off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts.
Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

“Sharktober” is on in Massachusetts and researchers are keeping busy.

A 12-foot shark was spotted off the coast of Chatham earlier this month, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Dr. Greg Skomal and his team were working in some rough surf off the coast of Chatham when they spotted it. The goal is to record information and images to ID the shark and further research on the species.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Shark sightings have become a common occurrence along Cape Cod, and activity tends to peak from May to October. Last October there were over 40,000 detections of shark activity – but don’t worry, a single shark is usually detected several thousand times.

More on sharks

Cape Cod Oct 17

Great white shark that washed up on Cape Cod beach was male named ‘Koala'

Massachusetts Oct 2

Mass. beach to remain closed to swimming through October due to shark activity

Boston Sep 11

Boston Harbor seeing surge in sand tiger shark population, report says

This article tagged under:

Cape CodWildlife
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us