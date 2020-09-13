Local

Car Catches Fire at Fitchburg Sports Complex

The Fitchburg Fire Department received a call around 4:30 p.m. for a reported car fire at the Game On Fitchburg Sports and Performance Center.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities responded Sunday to a car fire at a sports complex in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Video showed thick smoke billowing into the air amid a number of parked cars. Soccer was being played on the field alongside it.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The car was a complete loss. It was not immediately clear what caused it to catch fire.

