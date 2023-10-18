Massachusetts

Car crash, shots fired near Burlington apartment complex

Police said shots were fired Tuesday night near the Avalon apartment complex on Arboretum Way

By Alysha Palumbo

Three people in Burlington, Massachusetts, are being sought by police after gunshots were fired near an apartment complex.

Police said shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, they received 911 calls about a car crash near Building 5 at the Avalon apartment complex on Arboretum Way. A short time later, another call came in about shots fired in the area.

It's unclear at this time how the two incidents might be related.

In August, police were called to the same area when two people fired shots into the same Avalon apartment complex.

Police said 21 shots were fired by two men, from two separate weapons, outside the apartment complex. They said that shooting appeared to be targeted. No injuries were reported.

Police said the two men then took off in a stolen vehicle, which was later recovered in a nearby neighborhood.

It's unclear what the motive may have been, and whether any arrests have been made.

