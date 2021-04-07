Man Dies When Car Crashes Into Utility Pole in Milton

A man died after crashing his car into a pole in Milton, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, police said.

The man, a 39-year-old who hasn't been identified, was ejected from the car, which had been traveling down Blue Hill Road about 3:30 a.m. Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, according to Milton police.

Some power lines and two utility poles were downed by the crash, leading to limited power outages in the area, police said. Video from the scene showed a pole had been knocked down and the car significantly damaged.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other cars were involved in the crash, authorities said.

Milton firefighters and police officers were on scene at Blue Hill Road shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday to investigate.

The road remained closed more than nine hours after the crash. Police said they hoped to have the southbound lane reopened for the evening commute.