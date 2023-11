Boston Police are investigating a crash in a Boston neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a report of a car into building at 182 Florence Street in Roslindale around 12:33 a.m.

Boston Fire, a building inspector and National Grid were requested on scene.

A citation was issued by BPD on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.