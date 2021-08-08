Local

Massachusetts

Car Crashes Into Georgetown Strip Mall

By Kathryn Sotnik

A car crashed into a strip mall Sunday in Georgetown, Massachusetts.

The vehicle was lodged into Get in Shape for Women on Central Street, around 2 p.m. The gym was close at the time.

A nail salon was open next door, but no one there was hurt. The couple was transported by ambulance, but witnesses said they did not appear to be seriously hurt.

"I'm glad I wasn't there," said Louanne Tremblay, who works out at the gym. "I don't even know if there's a back door, but basically, there's one way out, so we'd all be trying to get out that door."

The property manager says despite the broken glass, the structural integrity of the building remains intact.

