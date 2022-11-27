Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lynn

Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital

Police say one person was transported from 298 Chatham Street.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street area to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.

The Lynn Fire Department said crews cleared the scene of a car into a building with a minor fire on Essex Street.

Officials had no other information at this time.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

LynnMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us