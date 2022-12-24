Car Crashes Into NH State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper, on I-93 Off-Ramp

A New Hampshire State Police trooper was hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Salem while investigating a crash Saturday, officials said.

The crash took place about 8:44 a.m. on the Exit 1 off-ramp, police said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, 21-year-old Kylie Garcia of Methuen, is believed to have caused the crash because of speed, road conditions and difficulty handling the curve in her 2009 Mercedes C300, according to police. She and the passengers in her car weren't hurt.

The trooper was in the far left lane of the off-ramp, with their siren lights on, and looking into a different crash when their cruiser was hit, police said. They shared a photo of the damaged car.

