Car Crashes Through Rockland Diner

A Massachusetts diner had just opened Tuesday when a car came crashing through the side of the building.

Vivi Karastamatis, owner of Vivi's Kitchen in Rockland, heard a loud bang and walked in seconds later to find a car inside the restaurant.

The Toyota Camry nearly hit her wife, who was in a chair.

Surviellance footage shows Karastamatis helping the driver out of the car. She explained she was a customer coming to pick up an order.

No one in the store was injured.