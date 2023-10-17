Chelmsford

Car drives into Chelmsford Orange Theory after owner remote starts it

No one was hurt in the crash, the Chelmsford Police Department said

A car crashed into the front of a Chelmsford, Massachusetts, gym after its owner remote started it on Tuesday night, according to police.

No one was hurt when the unoccupied Nissan crashed into the front of the Orange Theory, police said, noting that the manual transmission car apparently shifted into gear and crashed into the building after its owner activated the remote start while walking to the car.

Authorities aren't sure how the car began moving.

The fitness studio was closed at the time of the crash, and the building was determined to be structurally sound.

The front of the store was boarded up after the incident, which shattered the glass door and windows.

