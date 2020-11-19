Car on Fire in Tunnel at Boston's Logan Airport Blocks Traffic

A car was seen on fire at the exit of the tunnel leading to the arrivals area at Boston's Logan International Airport Thursday evening.

Traffic in the tunnel was stopped and firefighters were moving into position to douse the blaze.

Breaking: car on fire in tunnel leading to Logan Airport arrivals. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/k7kVCLEBfZ — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) November 19, 2020

Fire, police and airport officials haven't immediately given any information about the incident.

There was another incident involving a Logan airport-area tunnel earlier Thursday. A backhoe got stuck in the Callahan Tunnel, which leads to the airport and Route 1A from East Boston; traffic had to be stopped to remove it.

A stuck backhoe temporarily closed the entrance to the Callahan Tunnel in Boston on Thursday.