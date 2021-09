A car crashed into a Sunoco gas station store in Dorchester overnight.

Caution tape surrounded the gas pumps and the shop at the corner of Gallivan Blvd and Washington Streets. Glass debris and even food could be seen scattered all over the pavement.

A tow truck eventually hauled away the white car. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. No further information was immediately available.