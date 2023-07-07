Caretaker left woman without heat or water while stealing $12K of her money, DA says

A Massachusetts man is accused of neglecting and stealing from an elderly woman while he was supposed to be acting as her caretaker, the Plymouth County District Attorney's office said Friday.

Seth Aguiar, 51, was arraigned Friday at Brockton Superior Court. Prosecutors allege that Aguiar, while living in Rochester, Massachusetts, was supposed to be acting as a caretaker for an elderly woman who lived across the street. Instead, prosecutors say, he left her alone inside her home, without heat or running water, and failed basic care duties like filling her prescriptions. He is also accused of using the victim's debit card to buy himself things like sneakers, clothing, food and services for his car. It's estimated that he stole around $12,000 of the victim's money.

The investigation began when a family member of the victim went to check on her on February 28, 2023. The victim was found severely malnourished and with hypothermia, prosecutors say, living in what they described as "squalor." The victim's dog, a Yorkshire terrier, was found dead in the home, which prosecutors say was because it was left for weeks without food or water.

The victim was taken to the hospital and police and the Massachusetts Department of Disabled Persons Protection Commission began an investigation.

Aguiar is facing charges of elder abuse, larceny from an elderly person, misuse of credit card, use of a motor vehicle without authority, operating a motor vehicle while unlicensed and animal cruelty. His bail was set at $11,000 and should he be released he will be required to wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with the victim and submit to random drug testing. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10, 2023.