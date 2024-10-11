Casino dealer and player stole $15,000 in cheating scheme, AG says

A dealer and player at the Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts, have been convicted in a cheating scheme.

According to the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office, baccarat dealer Jianming Li, of Delaware, and player Jun Na Zhang, of New York, cheated on two different dates in November 2019. Prosecutors said Li would fan out and look at the cards, memorize the sequence, then tell Zhang. In the two nights they cheated in the high limit section of the casino, Zhang brought in $15,000 in illegal winnings, the AG said.

They were each found guilty on two counts each of cheating and swindling more than $1,000 and one count each of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme. At sentencing, the court sentenced Li to 364 days in prison, suspended for two years, and for Zhang, a 364-day split sentence, serving six months in prison, suspended for two years.

The Massachusetts State Police’s Gaming Enforcement Unit at Encore Boston Harbor Casino, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, the AGO’s Gaming Enforcement Division, and the Massachusetts State Police were all involved in the investigation.