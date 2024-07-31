Dunkin'

Celebrity chef and social media star unveils new Dunkin' menu

Nick DiGiovanni's iced coffee creations are available now for a limited time

By Marc Fortier

Celebrity chef, author and social media star Nick DiGiovanni has unveiled a special Dunkin' menu, which will be available at stores nationwide for a limited time.

Dunkin' announced the collaboration on Wednesday. "The Chef Nick Menu" features four of his own iced coffee creations available only through the Dunkin' mobile app. They include:

  • Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee with Sweet Cold Foam: Featuring flavors of blueberry and sweet pastry dough, this iced coffee is topped with Sweet Cold Foam for a fresh take on our famous Dunkin’ classics – iced coffee and the beloved blueberry donut.
     
  • Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee: It’s not summertime without a tropical flavor. That’s why Chef Nick picked a coconut-forward beverage for this lineup. The moment he mixed our classic Dunkin’ iced coffee with caramel and coconut flavors, we knew it was a winner!
     
  • Mocha Vanilla Iced Coffee: Vanilla plus chocolate plus coffee, yes please! If you’re a fan of vanilla or mocha, you’re going to want to try this match made in heaven. This iced beverage combines notes of sweet vanilla and mocha with our classic Dunkin’ iced coffee for the ultimate cool, coffee combination.
     
  • Caramel Almondmilk Iced Coffee: Curated by Chef Nick and his love for all things caramel, this iced coffee is the perfect start to your day or an afternoon pick-me-up. Featuring notes of caramel and a splash of almondmilk, this specialty coffee is slightly sweet but oh-so-bold.

