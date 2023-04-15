Local

Celtics Make Statement With Big Win at TD Garden, Go Up 1-0 on Hawks

The Boston Celtics earned a 112-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at TD Garden.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics were ready to take care of business on Saturday in the C's first game of their 2023 playoff campaign, beating the Atlanta Hawks 112-99 at TD Garden.

The C's led by 30 points at halftime and staved off a 4th quarter surge by the Hawks to go up 1-0 in the series.

The Celtics went 3-0 against the Hawks in the regular season. The last time the two teams met in the NBA playoffs was in 2016 when Atlanta beat Boston in six games in the first round.

Game 2 of this series is scheduled for Tuesday night at the Garden.

This story will be updated with more details from the game.

