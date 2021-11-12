Chaotic Scene in Mattapan After Two Cars Collide

Firefighters and police officers rushed to Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Thursday night after two cars collided, leaving one on its roof and the other on fire.

Boston police say they received a call shortly after 9 p.m. for a crash involving two cars, with a rollover, on Cummins Highway and Harvard Street.

Video from the scene shows that damage to both vehicles is extensive.

Neighbors in the area say the impact of the crash was so loud that they heard the violent collision inside their homes.

One man who lives near the scene told NBC10 Boston he was in disbelief as he recorded cell phone video showing Boston firefighters rushing to pour water on one of the cars. It also shows first responders treating those involved.

Police closed off a wide stretch of the two normally busy streets, causing delays in the area.

It was not immediately clear how many injuries there may have been in the crash. Police have not said how many people were in the two cars, or the extent of any injuries. They also have not said what led up to the crash.

Those who live in the area say speed, especially on Cummins Highway, is always a concern.

An investigation is ongoing.