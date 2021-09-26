Local

Worcester

Charity Walk to Raise Money for ALS Planned for Polar Park

A charity walk to raise money for the fight against ALS is scheduled for Sunday in Worcester

By Associated Press

More than 160 people were expected to participate in a charity walk to raise money for the fight against ALS in Worcester.

The goal of the Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday is to raise $100,000 to bolster no-cost services like support groups, home visits, insurance counseling, referrals to community resources, durable medical equipment loans, the Care Connection program, education and more. The light, one-mile walk was taking place at Polar Park, home of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Three dozen teams were expected to participate.

The team that raises the most money will get to enjoy a luxury box for the day. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects about 400 people in Massachusetts each year. It is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure.

