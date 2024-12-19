Chelsea

Man arrested over bomb threat sent to court in Chelsea, DA says

More details were expected to be made available at Ariel Carrero's arraignment Thursday in the same courthouse he's accused of threatening

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A man was arrested Wednesday for mailing a bomb threat to a Massachusetts court, prosecutors said.

Ariel Carrero, 52, was due to appear Thursday in Chelsea District Court to face charges over the threat he sent to — to the same building, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They didn't reveal more information about the charges against Carrero, saying more details will be available at his arraignment.

It wasn't immediately clear if Carrero had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

More Chelsea news

MBTA Dec 15

Major MBTA bus route changes begin on Sunday

Massachusetts Dec 9

New details in case of man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife near Chelsea hotel

Massachusetts Dec 4

Massive warehouse fire in Chelsea last month started with human activity, investigators say

This article tagged under:

Chelsea
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us