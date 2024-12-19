Man arrested over bomb threat sent to court in Chelsea, DA says

A man was arrested Wednesday for mailing a bomb threat to a Massachusetts court, prosecutors said.

Ariel Carrero, 52, was due to appear Thursday in Chelsea District Court to face charges over the threat he sent to — to the same building, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They didn't reveal more information about the charges against Carrero, saying more details will be available at his arraignment.

It wasn't immediately clear if Carrero had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.