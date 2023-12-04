Massachusetts

Chelsea police investigating stabbing; 2 people in custody

The victim is expected to survive, Chelsea police said

By Kirsten Glavin and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are investigating an incident that occurred around 4 p.m. Monday on Hawthorne Street.

Chelsea police say they do not believe it was random, and there's no danger to the public. The area school was on soft lockdown, per protocol, but has since been lifted.

Police tell NBC10 Boston this began as a fight with baseball bats and escalated into a stabbing.

Surveillance video captured several people running down the road around 3:45 p.m., and at one point a rock was thrown through a window. Later on, one person was seen holding a bat, chasing another.

Chelsea Police Capt. David Betz said one victim was taken to a Boston area hospital with an edge weapon wound that was believed to be non-life threatening. The person was in stable condition Monday night.

Police said they had recovered evidence supporting the initial 911 call but were still looking for more video as they canvassed the area.

One neighbor said he doesn't believe the people involved live in the area.

"Probably just random people, not the people who live at the apartment building," Nick Manousos said.

Two people are in custody, police said. Charges against them were not shared, and their names have not been released at this time. Police said everyone involved is under the age of 21.

Chelsea police said they were working to determine a motive. An investigation is ongoing.

