Red Robin Evacuated After Chemical Incident in Woburn, 3 Taken to Hospital

None of the injuries are considered serious, but the response was heavy in light of a deadly recent incident at a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings, the Woburn police chief said

By Mike Pescaro

A chemical incident caused a Red Robin restaurant in Woburn, Massachusetts, to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Woburn confirmed they responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. after an incident was reported at the Washington Street eatery. An employee mixed two cleaning chemicals, causing the reaction, according to authorities.

Three people were being transported to Lahey Hospital in neighboring Burlington for precautionary reasons. Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo Jr. initially said six people had been transported. None of the injuries are considered serious.

The building was evacuated as authorities responded.

The incident happened just 12 days after a chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington killed a manager and prompted evacuations. Ryan Baldera, a 32-year-old Lawrence man, was overcome by fumes from a cleaning solution.

"Why did it happen within two weeks? I don’t know, you’re asking the wrong guy. But what I do think is that it requires a little bit more attention paid to certain chemicals that are on site," said Woburn Fire Department Chief Stephen Adgate.

The response was heavy in light of the Burlington incident, Rufo said, but it is not believed to be as bad.

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what kind of chemicals were mixed together. Health officials will need to approve the reopening of the restaurant before it goes back to business.

