Massachusetts

Man dies in early morning snowmobile crash in western Mass.

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man died when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree in Chesterfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday, authorities said.

Derek Graves, 37, was found with critical injuries about 1:30 a.m. near Smith Road. A friend behind him had found him and called 911, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Graves, a Chesterfield resident, was rushed to Cooley Dickinson Hospital but died, prosecutors said.

The crash was being investigated by state and local police.

