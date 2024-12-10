Man dies in early morning snowmobile crash in western Mass.

A man died when he crashed his snowmobile into a tree in Chesterfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday, authorities said.

Derek Graves, 37, was found with critical injuries about 1:30 a.m. near Smith Road. A friend behind him had found him and called 911, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said Monday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Graves, a Chesterfield resident, was rushed to Cooley Dickinson Hospital but died, prosecutors said.

The crash was being investigated by state and local police.