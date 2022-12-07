Child Hit by Car at Beverly High School

A child was hit by a car at Beverly High School in Beverly, Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to police.

Police and firefighters responded to the school around 3:30 p.m. The child, who police say is in fifth grade, was taken to a local hospital. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.

The driver stayed on scene and an investigation is underway.

No other details were immediately available.

