EAST BOSTON

Child injured in East Boston fire dies, DA says

The close proximity of the houses caused the flames to spread to the house next door and the building in the back, officials say

By Staff Reports

A child who was injured in a fire in East Boston earlier this month has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

The incident occured on April 2 at a multi-family building on Meridian Street.

The fire also killed another person, the Boston Fire Department said. Their name wasn't immediately released.

Four other people were rescued from the building, and one firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the flames. About 30 people were displaced.

The close proximity of the houses caused the flames to spread to the house next door and the building in the back, officials said.

Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said the damage from the fire is estimated at $5 million for all three buildings.

The fire remains under investigation.

