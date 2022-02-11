Local

Danvers

Child Porn Found in Secret Room of Child Psychologist's Danvers Apartment

Authorities say hundreds of images of child pornography were found in boxes in a hidden room uncovered by a contractor doing renovations at the home of Mark Ternullo in Danvers, Massachusetts

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators say a contractor uncovered boxes of child pornography in a secret room in an apartment in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Mark Ternullo, a 68-year-old child psychologist, has lived in the multi-family home on Butler Avenue for 23 years.

According to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, the building's owner hired the contractor to renovate the bathroom in Ternullo's apartment. When the worker took down the wall behind the bathtub, which had extensive water damage, the hidden room was uncovered.

Police searched Ternullo's apartment and found hundreds of pornographic images of children.

He was arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court on a charge of possession of child pornography. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail, with conditions that he stay under house arrest with a GPS monitor, have no contact with children and not be allowed to use the internet.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for March 7.

