Child Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run

Police say a child believed to be 13 years old was hit by a vehicle, thought to be a black sedan, on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro and Thea DiGiammerino

Aerial shot of a police investigation in Acton. It is a dark street with some trees on either side of the intersection
NBC10 Boston

A child was airlifted after being hurt in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Acton, Massachusetts.

Police said the crash happened on Great Road. Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to find the victim, believed to be 13, suffering from serious injuries.

The victim, who was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, was taken by ambulance to a field on Weatherbee Street and then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital.

Police are looking for a black sedan that may be a Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-264-9638.

