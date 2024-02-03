Children expected back in class on Monday as Newton teachers strike ends

A roughly two-week stalemate ended on Friday he Newton Teachers Association and the school committee finally agreed on a contract. The negotiations wrapped up before a Sunday deadline in which the state would have increased fines to $100,000 per day.

Both sides still need to vote to approve the contract to seal the deal but they did reach a tentative agreement on Friday, which means kids will be back in class on Monday Morning.

The four-year deal calls for increases, cost of living adjustments, up to 60 days of parental leave, more social workers, higher wages for para-professionals and more prep time for teachers.

The process was disruptive and frustrating for all involved. Some parents even filed lawsuits to get their kids back in school. But the mayor says this new contract is sustainable, affordable and will not lead to any layoffs.

“We’re all breathing a sigh of relief. We’re certainly getting ready for Monday morning, but also in the coming days I ask for the help of everyone here in Newton in finding ways to reflect and reconnect, to learn from each other and to heal.” said mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

“We taught our students not to be afraid we taught them that when those in power try to take away your rights, they should stand up for themselves.”, said an NTA representative during their press conference.

Kids missed 11 days of school due to the strike. February vacation has been canceled to make up for some of those days.