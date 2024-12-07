Snow arrives in Mass., NH after chilly, dry afternoon: What to know, live radar

Saturday afternoon will feature chilly and mostly dry conditions with clouds on the increase as an Alberta Clipper approaches the region from the northwest.

Snow showers will continue much of the afternoon across the higher terrain of northern and western New England, where we could see several inches of snow helping to add to an already fantastic start to the early ski season.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Highs reach the mid to upper 30s south, upper 20s to low 30s north, teens to low 20s along the Canadian border, a west/southwest wind will make it feel below freezing much of the day.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Overnight tonight our fast-moving Clipper system passes through northern New England and will introduce a broad area of snow showers to the region with the steadiest snow expected to be over Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and north of the Mass. Pike.

Expect snow showers to break out around the Boston area just before or after midnight and end just after daybreak Sunday morning, about a coating to an inch of snow is expected with 1-2” further north and west of the city by the time all is said and done mid-morning Sunday. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s south, teens and 20s north, near 0 far northern Maine!

Breezy Sunday with clouds decreasing and precipitation coming to an end early, snow showers will continue across the higher terrain northern New England much of the day where several inches additional snow is expected.

Temperatures will be closer to average than the previous days with highs in the low to mid 40s south, 30s north along with a gusty west-southwest wind making it feel colder.

The cold air retreats a bit next week with unsettled conditions moving in late Monday through Wednesday night as a couple of systems pass through New England. The first one will arrive Monday night, exit Tuesday, and looks to be mostly rain across the south with snow central and northern areas.

We’ll have to watch the interior of southern New England Monday night for some mixed precipitation holding tight as temps may be a bit stubborn to budge above freezing resulting in some slick spots overnight Monday into Tuesday. Milder air surges into the region ahead of the next system which will bring mostly rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, perhaps a changeover to snow across the interior Wednesday night as cold air rushes in behind the system as it exits. Winter makes a comeback Thursday and Friday with below average temperatures returning.

Have a great afternoon!