Chiropractor accused of recording clients released on bail

A chiropractor accused of taping unsuspecting clients was back in court Tuesday, this time for a bail hearing.

Scott Kline owns the Back on Track chiropractic office in Peabody, Massachusetts. Earlier this month the 44-year-old was arrested on accusations he hid a camera in his practice's restroom.

One of his clients provided NBC10 Boston with video showing a hidden camera disguised as a black coat hanger. Police said they located the hidden camera inside Kline’s office along with extensive pornography.

We’re told along with videos of women engaged in sexual acts with Kline, there was also a list over 100 women, detailing their names, ages, and even their performances during sexual encounters. While police tell us those videos seem to be consensual, the Middleton resident now faces one charge for photographing an unsuspecting nude person through the hidden camera placed in the office’s bathroom.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“So far so good for the defense again they haven’t found any evidence because there’s been no recordings or videos or anything of anyone being photographed,” said Kline’s attorney Paul R. Moraski.

Kline's bail was reduced from $10,000 to release on his own personal recognizance. Investigators say they’re still combing through evidence to ensure there are no other potential victims.

Kline still has his chiropractic license for now, but the Board of Chiropractors has opened a complaint to investigate the allegations.