Here's the full list of witnesses who could be called to testify in the Karen Read trial

Jury selection began Tuesday in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial, a case that is expected to last 6-8 weeks once a jury is seated.

Jurors -- and the public -- also got a look Tuesday at who could be called as witnesses in the case.

Prior to the start of jury selection, Judge Beverly Cannone read the full list of possible witnesses aloud, just in case any of the potential jurors know any of them. The list included over 150 names, though Cannone said not all of them will likely be called.

Here's the full witness list, which includes dozens of police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, Canton residents and even Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey:

Read, 44, is accused of killing her boyfriend John O'Keefe, a former Boston police officer, in January of 2022.

Prosecutors say she hit him with her SUV and left him in a blizzard, but her attorneys say she's being framed as part of a massive coverup.

The defense claims O'Keefe was attacked inside the home.