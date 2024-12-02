[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local brewery has shut down one of its pubs, though its beermaking operation within that space won't be affected.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Cisco Brewers has closed the bar at its facility in Portsmouth, NH, with the post saying the following:

We have loved being a part of this wonderful community and want to thank our many patrons over the years, and especially our amazing team, for being so welcoming and for the incredible experience in Portsmouth.

The post goes on to say that Cisco will continue to brew its beers at the Corporate Drive space, and no changes are expected at its locations in Nantucket, Boston's Seaport District, and New Bedford. (The Portsmouth location first opened in 2018, replacing Redhook Brewery.)

The address for the Portsmouth location of Cisco Brewers is 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth, NH, 03801. Its website can be found at https://www.ciscobrewers.com/

