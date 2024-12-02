Boston Restaurant Talk

Cisco Brewers closes pub in Portsmouth, NH; facility will continue to produce beer

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Cisco Brewers Portsmouth

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local brewery has shut down one of its pubs, though its beermaking operation within that space won't be affected.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Cisco Brewers has closed the bar at its facility in Portsmouth, NH, with the post saying the following:

We have loved being a part of this wonderful community and want to thank our many patrons over the years, and especially our amazing team, for being so welcoming and for the incredible experience in Portsmouth.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The post goes on to say that Cisco will continue to brew its beers at the Corporate Drive space, and no changes are expected at its locations in Nantucket, Boston's Seaport District, and New Bedford. (The Portsmouth location first opened in 2018, replacing Redhook Brewery.)

The address for the Portsmouth location of Cisco Brewers is 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth, NH, 03801. Its website can be found at https://www.ciscobrewers.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tom E. Curran 17 mins ago

20 Under 25: With Patriots' young core, it's ‘Drake Maye, then pray'

Massachusetts 19 mins ago

Much-debated Boston property tax bill finally emerging In Mass. senate

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us