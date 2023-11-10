Classes in Andover canceled amid teachers strike

Classes are canceled in Andover, Massachusetts, on Friday, as teachers announced they're going on strike over contract negotiations.

The contract has expired, and the teachers' union told NBC10 Boston they've been negotiating unsuccessfully with the school committee since January.

Members of the Andover Education Association rallied during an emergency meeting, announcing the decision to strike Thursday night.

In response, the district canceled classes for Friday and the duration of the strike.

Teachers in Andover will go on strike after the union says the school committee refused to bargain in good faith in negotiating a new contract.

The union said they've held 27 bargaining sessions with the school committee and still have't been able to come to terms with them on their main issues: a 16% raise over 3 years for teachers, paid family leave policies on par with peer districts, increased elementary lunch and recess time, protected prep time for elementary teachers.

The biggest sticking point: a living wage for instructional aides currently making between $25,000 and $38,000.

"We have a lot of veterans that are really basically feeling the pressure of the fact that we can't retain and recruit newer, qualified people because the wages are so low," said Julian DiGloria, who's the Andover Education Association vice president and an 8th grade teacher. "You can make more money, frankly, working as an Amazon delivery or working at Dunkin Donuts entry level, you know, with no background in those particular fields."

The chair of the Andover School Committee released a statement, saying in part, "We are incredibly disappointed in this decision by the AEA to take this illegal action that unfairly disrupts the education of our students…The School Committee bargaining teams have negotiated in good faith to reach contracts that are fair to all educators and staff, and we urge the union bargaining team to immediately come back to the negotiating table and work with us in good faith to reach an agreement."

Teachers said they'll be picketing outside all 10 schools at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, with a rally on the Town Common at noon.

It should be noted, that while the district canceled classes Friday, most districts in the state have the day off observing Veterans Day.