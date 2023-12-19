Cleanup in Mass. could take days after storm knocks down trees, power lines

Cleanup from Monday's storm will take some time in Massachusetts. The strong winds sent tress toppling onto power lines and anything in their path.

There's still a lot of cleanup left in Newton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. Video from Monday showed downed trees and broken power lines.

Nearby areas in Needham and Wellesley were also hit hard by the storm system.

However, back on Dedham Street, video taken by a nearby neighbor showed a car engulfed in flames. The person who took the video did so after losing power at their house, and his basement was flooded. His brother tried to go down there.

"His whole ankle, it goes up between the calf or the ankle, it goes up 4 or 5 inches," he said.

Crews are slated to continue the work on Tuesday. But until this is clear, drivers are asked to be extra careful now that it may be hard to see some of the wires and debris.