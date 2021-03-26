Climate Bill to Become Mass. Law Friday Afternoon

Gov. Charlie Baker will sign the landmark climate policy roadmap and carbon emissions reduction bill at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the State House library.

The bill locks the state into long-term targets to reduce harmful emissions through strategies that will force changes in the transportation and building sectors.

Lawmakers hoped to wrap up work on the bill in 2020, but the bill was kicked forward into the 2021-2022 session after an agreement could not be reached between lawmakers and Baker in the final hours of the last session.

House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka plan to join Baker for the livestreamed bill signing.

The landmark proposal aims to craft a path toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions statewide by 2050 by setting interim targets for emissions reductions, establishing energy efficiency standards for appliances and addressing the needs of environmental justice communities.

Baker vetoed the original version of the bill, approved at the end of the 2019-2020 lawmaking session, in January over concerns that it could limit housing production and did not do enough to help cities and towns adapt to the effects of climate change effects.

Lawmakers passed the legislation a second time and then adopted many of Baker's sought changes, though they did not agree to some of his more substantial amendments, such as a lower emissions-reduction milestone for 2030.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides signaled after the bill's passage that the administration was happy with the amendments. Business groups NAIOP and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce have recently announced support for the bill after previously expressing hesitation.