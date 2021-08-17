WATCH LIVE: Closing Arguments, Jury Deliberations Begin in Latanowich Trial

Closing arguments and jury deliberations were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the trial for Thomas Latanowich, the man accused of killing Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon over three years ago.

Latanowich, of Somerville, testified Monday that he never intended to shoot a police officer. He said he'd recently had a run-in with someone he thought was trying to kill him and thought that's who was at the house on the day Gannon was shot and killed.

Latanowich faces a murder charge in Barnstable Superior Court.

Gannon, 32, the department’s K-9 officer, was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home.

"I was under the impression it was the people who shot at me that night and I figured if anything, this wasn't gonna end well," he said. "Either I was gonna get killed or be forced to defend myself."

Latanowich said he was hiding in the attic of the home when he heard what he thought were gunshots in front of him, so he pointed his gun and shot it one time.

"I immediately just - I went to go sit up and I banged my head on the roof. And then I just pointed a firearm and shot the gun," he said in court.

When asked if he intended to shoot a police officer, Latanowich said, "Absolutely not."

Latanowich said he later fired a second shot as well.

Last week, the prosecution told jurors that Latanowich was texting his girlfriend during the standoff saying he was, "shooting it out with police," and that he would take as many as he could.