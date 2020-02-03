College Hockey’s Beanpot Kicks Off Tonight

One of the longest-running tournaments in college hockey kicks off tonight at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Beanpot, the tournament that has crowned a top dog among the four Boston-based Division I programs, starts at 5 p.m. when the defending champion Huskies take on Harvard.

At 8 p.m., Boston University and Boston College square off for the battle of Commonwealth Avenue.

BU has won the tournament 30 times since it started in 1952, but it hasn't won the tournament since 2015.

The championship will be played next Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The women's tournament kicks off Tuesday at Boston University's Walter Brown Arena. Northeastern and Harvard start at 5 p.m., and BC and BU play at 8 p.m. BU looks to defend their title this year, as last year was just their second-ever tournament championship.