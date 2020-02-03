Local
College Hockey’s Beanpot Kicks Off Tonight

Northeastern looks to become the first team to win the tournament three consecutive times

By Josh Sullivan

Getty Images

BOSTON – MARCH 16: Matt Gilroy #97 of the Boston University Terriers handles the puck against the Boston College Eagles during the Hockey East Tournament on March 16, 2007 at TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Boston College defeated Boston University 6-2. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

One of the longest-running tournaments in college hockey kicks off tonight at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Beanpot, the tournament that has crowned a top dog among the four Boston-based Division I programs, starts at 5 p.m. when the defending champion Huskies take on Harvard.

At 8 p.m., Boston University and Boston College square off for the battle of Commonwealth Avenue.

BU has won the tournament 30 times since it started in 1952, but it hasn't won the tournament since 2015.

The championship will be played next Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The women's tournament kicks off Tuesday at Boston University's Walter Brown Arena. Northeastern and Harvard start at 5 p.m., and BC and BU play at 8 p.m. BU looks to defend their title this year, as last year was just their second-ever tournament championship.

