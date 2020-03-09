Columbia Gas to Plead Guilty For Role in 2018 Merrimack Valley Explosions

Columbia Gas is expected to plead guilty today in federal court to causing the explosions in the Merrimack Valley in September 2018.

The company has agreed to pay $53 million in fines, and will no longer do business in Massachusetts.

The disaster killed one person and left more than 20 people injured while thousands were displaced from their homes. Most of that $53 million will be directed to the justice department’s crime victim’s fund.

Eversource energy says it has reached an agreement to purchase Columbia Gas from its parent company NiSource for $1.1 billion.

NiSource has also agreed to forfeit any profit from its sale.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.