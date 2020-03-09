Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions

Columbia Gas to Plead Guilty For Role in 2018 Merrimack Valley Explosions

The company has agreed to pay $53 million in fines, and will no longer do business in Massachusetts.

By Diane Cho

Gas Explosions
Charles Krupa/AP

Columbia Gas is expected to plead guilty today in federal court to causing the explosions in the Merrimack Valley in September 2018.

The company has agreed to pay $53 million in fines, and will no longer do business in Massachusetts.

The disaster killed one person and left more than 20 people injured while thousands were displaced from their homes. Most of that $53 million will be directed to the justice department’s crime victim’s fund.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus concerns 24 mins ago

Schools in New Hampshire, Massachusetts Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

weather new england 53 mins ago

Spring Surge: Temperatures Could Reach 70 Today

Eversource energy says it has reached an agreement to purchase Columbia Gas from its parent company NiSource for $1.1 billion.

NiSource has also agreed to forfeit any profit from its sale.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us