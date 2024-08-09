Comcast celebrates Olympics with Boys & Girls Clubs, Boston Celtics

Comcast celebrated the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games with a Boston Celtics basketball clinic and a men’s basketball quarterfinals viewing party Thursday at the Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters.

Over 100 people attended, including Boys & Girls Club kids from across Massachusetts, including Holyoke, Lowell, Springfield, Stoneham, Wakefield, Westfield and West Springfield. They had a chance to get basketball tips from the Boston Celtics’ coaching staff ahead of watching Canada play France in the men’s basketball quarterfinals.

“This was an unforgettable experience for the kids and our local club thanks to Comcast and the Boston Celtics,” said Keshawn Dodds, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club Family Center in Springfield. “We look forward to continuing to cheer on the athletes, especially the Boston Celtics players on the team – throughout the Olympics.”

“The event was a slam dunk for our kids and staff,” said Joe Hungler, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell. “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with Comcast and appreciative of the Celtics for opening their doors to our team for this special opportunity.”



At the event, Comcast team members shared a look at Comcast’s viewing experience for the Olympic Games, including enhanced 4K, personalization across devices, a comprehensive and interactive schedule of events, catch-up highlights, venue tours and more.

“The Olympics is a special opportunity for us to provide one-of-a-kind experiences through both our innovative platforms and community partnerships,” said Carolyne Hannan, senior vice president of Comcast’s New England Region. “It was a special day gathering local youth at the Boston Celtics’ facility to play and then enjoying some basketball together through our unique viewing experience. Thank you to the Boys & Girls Club and Boston Celtics for being a part of it.”

“Comcast has been a partner of the team for more than 20 years and we share the focus on connecting community partners such as the Boys & Girls Club with opportunities and memorable experiences such as today’s event," added Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics chief partnership officer.