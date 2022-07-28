Community Mourns After Fatal Shooting of Teenager in Dorchester

Rapid gunfire -- a young teenage boy shot and killed, just steps from a playground. Ellington Street in Dorchester turned into a crime scene just before 7:30 Wednesday night.
“It’s sad because, it’s like, this playground is meant for the kids, but all the gun violence is kind of hard to bring the kids out here and be scared that they might get shot or bullets flying,” said a mom who lives nearby.
As police canvassed the neighborhood for evidence and witnesses for hours, the mayor and the district attorney pleaded for the public to come forward with information.
“When we see the loss of life, and particularly a young child, we’re all robbed of the potential, the life that was ahead of this young person," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday night.
“We will do everything we can within our power to solve this and bring whomever unfortunately gunned down this young man to justice," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden added.
Police have yet to identify the victim or give any sense of a possible motive for the shooting.
No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.