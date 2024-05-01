Historic sites in Concord are among most endangered in US, preservation group says

Minute Man National Historical Park, Walden Pond and other historic places near Concord, Massachusetts, are threatened by the planned expansion of a private airfield, according to a major preservation group.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation on Wednesday named the group of landmark sites, which also include Louisa May Alcott's Orchard House other areas of national significance, as one of the 11 most endangered historic places of 2024.

The nonprofit and other advocacy groups are pushing back against the expansion of Hanscom Field airport in Bedford, which is home to the most private jets in New England. While the quasi-public agency The Massachusetts Port Authority has proposed adding 27 hangars, opponents say the move would increase carbon emissions and only serve the wealthy.

NBC10 Boston Hanscom Field airport in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Advocates are concerned that the proposed development could lead to increased noise disruption in an area that is already impacted by noise from jet traffic, often interrupting park programming. Advocates also cite the potential for increased vehicular traffic and negative environmental and climate impacts of private jets," according to the list.

Actor and activist Ashley Judd was taking part in a news conference Wednesday discussing the opposition to the airport's expansion.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation noted that it has placed the groups of sites on their annual list of endangered historic sites before, in 2003, for a previous proposed expansion of the airfield.

As expansion plans rebooted, opposition to the airport's expansion has grown. Ahead of Earth Day last month, 20 people were arrested protesting at the air field as part of an action from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion that aimed to stop planes from taking off.