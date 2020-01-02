Local
Peabody

Concrete Spill in Peabody Temporarily Shuts Route 1 North

Police were diverting traffic but one lane appears to have reopened

By Asher Klein

A Peabody firefighter sprays down a cement spill on Route 1 on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Wet cement spilled across the roadway on Route 1 in Peabody, Massachusetts, Thursday afternoon, prompting police to divert northbound traffic.

Drivers taking Route 1 north were being diverted to Route 128 at Bertucci's restaurant after the cement truck spilled what it was carrying, Massachusetts State Police said.

Firefighters were seen spraying down the roadway with a fire hose.

Police haven't said when they expect the road to be reopened but officers who'd previously been diverting traffic were seen allowing drivers to pass the incident in the left lane around 3:15 p.m.

It wasn't clear what caused the cement spill.

