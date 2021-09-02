Confusion Surrounds Van Gogh Exhibit in Boston

An immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit that was supposed to begin in Boston Tuesday, Sept. 2, has been delayed without any indication of when or where it might open.

Officials with Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, a projected installation, told one woman who purchased tickets that people will be notified via email if and when the opening date is rescheduled.

The digital show involves light and sound to feature projections of eight pieces of the artist’s work in 20,000 square feet, according to the website. But no venue has been announced to date.

Tickets for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, were available through a European-based website called Fever Up, which the Better Business Bureau gave the worst rating possible, according to CBS. Standard access start at $34. VIP tickets must be purchased for the virtual reality experience.

There has been confusion around this exhibit since tickets were first announced in the spring, as it coincided with the announcement of a completely different, but seemingly similar exhibit that will feature the Dutch artist’s paintings.

Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition, a projected installation, will be featured in the SoWa Power Station starting December 2021 and runs through February 2022. Images of more than 200 works of Van Gogh are projected on “out of the ordinary” 3D shapes, according to the website.

The SoWa Power Station, which once housed the world’s largest power generation plant, has recently been renovated into an all-season events space for the community. Tickets are available on the website at $39.99 per adult during the week and $49.99 per adult on weekends.