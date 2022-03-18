Local

Massachusetts

Construction Vehicle Goes Into Water at Hingham Harbor

Aerial footage showed an excavator in the water in Hingham, Massachusetts, with what appeared to be oil surrounding it

A large construction vehicle ended up in the water Friday in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter showed an excavator in Hingham Harbor Friday afternoon, with what appeared to be oil atop the water surrounding the vehicle.

Emergency officials in the town did not immediately respond to questions from NBC10 Boston.

Crews on the scene surrounded the excavator with multiple loops of tubing and spread out white sheets of some type on the water's surface, the footage showed.

No further information was immediately available.

