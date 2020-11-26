‘Cooking Mishap' Likely Started Thanksgiving Day Blaze in New Bedford: Fire Officials

At least three multi-family homes have been impacted by a Thanksgiving morning fire in New Bedford, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The fire happened at a home on Washburn Street just before 10 a.m. and quickly spread to two other structures, authorities said. The blaze was likely started by a "cooking mishap," according to fire officials.

One woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

More than two dozen people living in the homes were able to make it out safely, authorities said.

The exact extent of the damage caused by the fire remains unclear.