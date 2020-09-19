Cool Temperatures, Frost Sets In Across Region

﻿The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is continuing at its record setting pace. We are now into the Greek alphabet and there are additional areas, which could develop in the coming days.

It’s a cool start this morning, but temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Another cool overnight ahead as we head into Sunday morning. We are reaching astronomically high tide and with rising sea level in an on sure wind it’s possible that we could see minor coastal flooding. That threat for minor flooding will continue into at least Tuesday as Teddy passes off to our east. Most of us will only see fringe effects with high surf and perhaps some gusty winds at the coast. Parts of Downeast, through the crowd of Maine may see a bit of rain.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the week. The first day of fall is Tuesday and it will look and feel the part. Once we get past Tuesday temperatures will quickly climb back into the 70s.