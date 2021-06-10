Cooler Air Arrives, Some Storms Possible This Weekend

Ahhh – the cooler, drier air has arrived! After a record hot stretch, relief is here and it's here to stay for several days.

High pressure is building overhead, providing us with a quiet, cooler couple days of weather across the six state region.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A disturbance approaching northern New England on Friday will touch off a few sprinkles in the far North Country before expanding to more scattered showers during the evening.

I’m not anticipating thunderstorms or severe weather – although a few downpours can’t be ruled out. If you have Friday plans across central and southern New England, there's no need to worry about any wet weather through the duration of the day and evening.

Friday night, as the energy sinks southward, showers will do the same. In fact, some of the moisture will linger into Saturday morning across southern New England. Don’t be surprised to wake up to a damp start early, followed by a drying trend by mid morning for most. I do think some stubborn clouds will persist, perhaps until midday, before breaks of sun emerge.

Highs will top out around 70 on Saturday. Sunday features a tad more humidity and warmer air with the threat for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Keep an eye to the sky, particularly in western New England, as a few of the storms could be on the stronger side.

Next week we stay a bit unsettled before more formidable warmth and humidity arrives heading toward the weekend.