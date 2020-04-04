Coronavirus Deaths Top 200 in Massachusetts

More than 200 people have died from coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to the latest figures released Saturday by the state's Department of Public Health.

The state reported 24 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 216.

Health officials announced 1,334 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, meaning the number of Bay State residents who have tested positive for the virus to date is 11,736.

More than 1,000 of those people have been hospitalized since the outbreak's start. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, pneumonia, or death.

As of Saturday, nearly 69,000 people have been tested for the virus, with 5,838 new tests conducted since yesterday.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new contact tracing program that he said will help limit the further spread of the coronavirus across the commonwealth. The program will focus on alerting individuals who may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 so they can self-quarantine or be tested themselves.

Baker said Massachusetts will be the first state to launch this type of initiative. Nearly 1,000 workers will be deployed to connect with COVID-19 patients and their contacts. Announcing the new initiative, Baker said it was time to start going on offense against the disease.

The chief medical officer of Partners In Health acknowledged this will be a difficult task.

"We are daunted by the challenge, but we are undaunted by the moral need to stop the epidemic," Dr. Joia Mukherjee said. "Is it too late? It cannot be too late. We need to mitigate the suffering now."

The number of people infected in the U.S. exceeded 297,575 and the death toll climbed past 8,012 on Friday.