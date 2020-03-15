Coronavirus in New England: 192 Cases Reported So Far

As coronavirus preparations ramp up across New England, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine and Vermont are reporting new numbers of coronavirus patients as often as every day.

As of Sunday, Massachusetts makes up the majority of the 192 total cases across the state. It's reported 138 cases of COVID-19 and the Department of Public Health releases new figures daily at 4 p.m. Connecticut and Rhode Island are the next hardest-hit so far.

Scroll down for a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each state across New England, a number that is expected to grow over the coming weeks.

Massachusetts

The commonwealth reported 138 cases as of Saturday. About 445 people were still being monitored or in quarantine as of Wednesday, the most recent day the figure was made available.

See the figures from the commonwealth and get more information about its efforts to deal with COVID-19 here.

The new center will help coordinate the commonwealth's lab testing, quarantining and more, and it will have the authority to tap into whatever state funds are needed, the governor said, including $15 million appropriated by the Legislature for coronavirus.

Connecticut

The state reported 20 coronavirus cases as of Saturday.

See the figures from the state and get more information about its efforts to deal with COVID-19 here.

Rhode Island

The state reported 20 coronavirus cases as of Saturday. About 600 people are in self-quarantine.

See the figures from the state and get more information about its efforts to deal with COVID-19 here.

New Hampshire

The state reported seven cases as of Saturday. About 425 people are being monitored.

See the figures from the state and get more information about its efforts to deal with COVID-19 here.

Vermont

The state reported four cases as of Saturday. There are 191 people being monitored.

See the figures from the state and get more information about its efforts to deal with COVID-19 here.

Maine

The state reported three cases as of Friday.

See the figures from the state and get more information about its efforts to deal with COVID-19 here.

Do you have symptoms of coronavirus and wish to get tested? We want to hear about your experience. Please share your contact information with the NBC10 Boston Investigators here or email tips@nbcboston.com.