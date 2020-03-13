Coronavirus in Rhode Island: 9 More Cases, April Break Moved to Next Week

The number of coronavirus cases in Rhode Island has more than doubled, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday as she announced that the state is moving up its spring break.

The state has now seen 14 positive cases, up nine from Thursday, Raimondo said.

Instead of having spring break in April, it will be this coming week, and she urged students and teachers to stay at home during that time.

The state is also banning visitors to nursing homes — the elderly are considered at higher risk of catching the illness, now spreading throughout the United States after bringing China and Italy to a near-stand-still.

Child care businesses will stay open, according to Raimondo.

Many passengers say they aren't worried, despite a State Department warning against cruise ship travel during the coronavirus outbreak.