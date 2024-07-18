Massachusetts

Could a member of the Kraft family run for mayor of Boston?

He's not currently running, but it appears Josh Kraft is working with a politically wired local firm

By Michael P. Norton

Josh Kraft's name has surfaced in media reports for months as a possible candidate for mayor of Boston in 2025, and while he's not currently running, it appears he is working with a politically wired local firm.

Sources say Keyser Public Strategies is working with Kraft as he considers a run for mayor of the state's largest city. The firm is led by partners Will Keyser, a strategist behind former Gov. Charlie Baker's campaigns, and Eileen O'Connor, who are married.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Mayor Michelle Wu has not formally announced her intentions about a possible campaign for a second term next year. 

Contacted by the News Service, Keyser Public Strategies declined to confirm or deny working with Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. 

Josh Kraft is president of the New England Patriots Foundation and responsible for the family philanthropic initiatives such as the Patriots Foundation, the Revolution Charitable Foundation, and the Kraft Center for Community Health. He previously spent 30 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (BGCB), starting there in 1990 as a program coordinator at what is now the Edgerley Family South Boston Club.

The Kraft Group is pushing legislation to clear a path for a new soccer stadium in Everett for the New England Revolution. The bill has drawn support, but the City of Boston continues to harbor concerns about the project's potential negative transportation impacts. 

More Massachusetts stories

forecast 3 hours ago

Boston's humidity set to decrease throughout Thursday, bringing relief

Brookline 8 hours ago

Man accused of exposing himself to young women in Brookline

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us