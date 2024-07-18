Could a member of the Kraft family run for mayor of Boston?

Josh Kraft's name has surfaced in media reports for months as a possible candidate for mayor of Boston in 2025, and while he's not currently running, it appears he is working with a politically wired local firm.

Sources say Keyser Public Strategies is working with Kraft as he considers a run for mayor of the state's largest city. The firm is led by partners Will Keyser, a strategist behind former Gov. Charlie Baker's campaigns, and Eileen O'Connor, who are married.

Mayor Michelle Wu has not formally announced her intentions about a possible campaign for a second term next year.

Contacted by the News Service, Keyser Public Strategies declined to confirm or deny working with Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Josh Kraft is president of the New England Patriots Foundation and responsible for the family philanthropic initiatives such as the Patriots Foundation, the Revolution Charitable Foundation, and the Kraft Center for Community Health. He previously spent 30 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (BGCB), starting there in 1990 as a program coordinator at what is now the Edgerley Family South Boston Club.

The Kraft Group is pushing legislation to clear a path for a new soccer stadium in Everett for the New England Revolution. The bill has drawn support, but the City of Boston continues to harbor concerns about the project's potential negative transportation impacts.